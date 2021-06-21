Premiered in New York in 2011, “We’re Gonna Die” deploys its often peppy music (which Lee originally wrote with her band Future Wife) around anecdotes that are increasingly somber: a recluse’s self-loathing, cruelty in the schoolyard, a cancer death. Sustaining the cheer-in-bleakness high-wire act, in Hernandez’s staging, are the performances and design: Aquino’s poised Singer radiates openness and humor as a raconteur, and she hurls herself into songs with roadie-worthy physical energy.