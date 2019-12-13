“She the People” does this more boldly: Director Carly Heffernan and her collaborators have come back to Woolly Mammoth Theatre with a sequel show, composed of new patriarchy-roasting sketches, subtitled “The Resistance Continues!” Boasting an entirely female cast and crew, “She the People” draws its incisive humor from such topical issues as standards of beauty, the pay gap and gun control, among them.

Heffernan has her six-woman ensemble threading together dozens of sketches with machine-like precision. The comedy, though, is anything but rigid. Some bits are drawn out, hitting the audience with a flurry of jabs. Others are abrupt, landing with a sidesplitting hook. However long the skits, Heffernan knows when to cut the lights and get out on the biggest laughs. The slick transitions are accentuated by Sarah Tundermann’s clever projection design and the neon lighting of Meghan Raham’s snazzy set.

In one satiric sketch, cheerleaders perkily espouse their misogyny-warped worldview. Another searing bit lampoons new age self-care. Returning cast members Alex Bellisle, Carisa Barreca, Katie Caussin and Kazi Jones remain dexterous comedic performers. If one of them steals the show, it’s Bellisle; her characters include the cliched victim of a TV police procedural and a woman convinced that her friend’s ex is a murderer.

The cast features two additions to the returning ensemble: Sayjal Joshi, who shines as an evangelical balladeer poking fun at the church, and Jo Scott, memorable as a vlogger spinning impromptu conspiracy theories. Although “The Resistance Continues!” is an extension of the show Woolly audiences saw last year, the revue preaches its progressive values more earnestly this time around. Considering all of the fodder for fury we’ve seen over the past year, it’s no surprise that this ensemble is justifiably angrier, and even more confident in its convictions. “If you’re offended right now,” Joshi tells the audience, “part of the problem is you.”

The second show returning to Washington this season, “Love, Factually” has pranced back into the Kennedy Center’s Theater Lab with a softer objective: to lovingly skewer the holiday rom-com genre. In contrast to the “She the People” sequel, “Love, Factually” is an encore presentation of the show that premiered at the Kennedy Center last year, spruced up with some new sketches and topical references (Lori Loughlin, “quid pro quo” and the like).

The show follows cynical screenwriter Cassie (Kate Lambert) as she tries to undo “Love Actually’s” sentimental sins by writing a more realistic rom-com. That, naturally, leads her to clash with the amusingly anachronistic ghost of Jane Austen (Inessa Frantowski). Subplots involving a best man (Aaron Bliden) in love with the groom (Ian Owens) and an assistant (Scott Ward Abernethy) falling for his senator boss (Renea S. Brown) are witty enough; a story line about a husband (Eric M. Messner) cheating on his wife (Anne Bowles) with a breathy barista (Frantowski), not so much.

But director Frank Caeti makes “Love, Factually” a looser, more improv-driven experience than “She the People,” and the spontaneity breeds vivacity. Playing promiscuous retirement home residents, Owens (the show’s standout) and Frantowski were a riot bouncing off two people pulled from the crowd at recent matinee. And in an improv skill that never ceases to amaze, Lambert nailed a spur-of-the-moment song verse inspired by audience participation.

That opening number, about the irresistible charm of holiday movie meet-cutes, is an earworm. Yes, it’s the same song as last year, aside from a dash of improvisation. But there’s no shame in enjoying a cozy holiday tune.

She the People: The Resistance Continues!, by Carisa Barreca, Alex Bellisle, Katie Caussin, Carly Heffernan and the Second City casts. Directed by Carly Heffernan. Set design, Meghan Raham; lighting and projection design, Sarah Tundermann; sound, Sarah O’Halloran; costumes, Jessica Sheehan. About two hours. $20-$71. Through Jan. 5 at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, 641 D St. NW. 202-393-3939. woollymammoth.net.

Love, Factually, by Nancy Hayden, Damon Royster and Marc Warzecha. Directed by Frank Caeti. Scenic design, Colin K. Bills; lighting, Max Doolittle; costumes, Amy MacDonald; sound design, Matthew Nielson; props, Patti Kalil. About two hours. $49-$79. Through Dec. 29 at the Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW. 202-467-4600. kennedy-center.org.

