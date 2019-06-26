

Holly Walker and Adam Schreck in “The Second City's America; It's Complicated!” (Jati Lindsay)

Theater critic

The patrons for the Second City’s new sketch show, “America; It’s Complicated!,” don’t hide behind their seats when asked to participate. Maybe that’s not a surprise in the performative age of selfies and social media, but the cockiness of the volunteers is striking. We’re improvising? Awesome! Stand back. This’ll be good.

Keeping aggressive amateurs on track is one of the well-practiced gambits in a show like “America; It’s Complicated!,” the latest summer residency for the Chicago-based improv troupe at the Kennedy Center. This new grab bag is their standard vessel: a half-dozen comics in a barrage of quick-hit sketches running just under two mainly painless hours. If a skit bores you, hold tight. The next one pulls into the station in a minute or two.

The mold is definitely not being broken here, though it has been stretched constructively in Second City’s recent partnerships with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Maybe Joe Biden should worry that his penchant for hugging sets up such easy punchlines, and maybe you’ll be pleased (or put off) that the night’s most shocked laugh comes at the end of a 30-second bit involving Donald Trump. With takedowns of confused D.C. tourists, immigration officials and basement-dwelling Internet trolls, the topic-skimming show is largely about who and what you think it’s going to about.

The best bit might be a TV sketch with pundits from the left and right struggling to avoid politics. “We’re Not Talking About That” is the name of the show, with both partisans driven to conniptions even with a subject as bland as pizza.



The cast of “The Second City's America; It's Complicated!,” at the Kennedy Center through Aug. 11. (Jati Lindsay)

“Pizza is the patriarchy!” Mary Catherine Curran blurted Tuesday as the knee-jerk lefty, while Cody Dove, as a neoconservative, claimed to find Hillary Clinton’s lost emails in his carryout box.

High-octane likability is the trademark upheld by director Ryan Bernier’s cast; Jillian Ebanks, Jordan Savusa, Adam Schreck and Holly Walker round out the balanced ensemble. The material is a little risque, a little angry — one flyby bit with a political twist ends with a battle cry to call your congressional representatives — but generally, it’s genial. Even with some creative skating around during improv segments and a notably giddy impersonation of Vladi­mir Putin, it’s never far from the middle of the road. Apparently that is where you can learn, in a Marie Kondo sendup about making your household ethical, that there’s no such thing as woke cheese.

