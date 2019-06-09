NEW YORK — Latest winners at the 2019 Tony Awards.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: André De Shields, “Hadestown”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Bertie Carvel, “Ink”
