Andre De Shields arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Latest winners at the 2019 Tony Awards.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: André De Shields, “Hadestown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Bertie Carvel, “Ink”

