Although I’ve missed the pleasure of being with other people and laughing, Shakespeare’s comedies have never made that easy for me, and “The Merry Wives of Windsor” has proved the toughest sit of all. It is believed Shakespeare wrote it in 14 days, at the behest of his No. 1 fan Elizabeth I, who so enjoyed incorrigible John Falstaff in the two parts of “Henry IV” that she asked for an encore. If you think of “The Merry Wives of Windsor” as one of show business’s first spinoffs, you grasp the less-than-ideal pressures under which the play might have been created.