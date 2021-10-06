The ongoing internal problems led to a meeting Saturday of the ASC board, at which the company authorized a nine-month contract with equity, diversity and inclusion consultant Joseph Toni Castañada Carrera. “They’re going to lead us through revising company values through an EDI lens,” said Kelly Burdick Carter, ASC’s director of advancement. “They had come in and done a week of intervention to help us right the ship that we found to be very, very helpful. We are going to continue with them for the foreseeable future.” Carter added that “issues around training, personnel and policy” necessitated the production stoppage, and actors were paid for the entirety of the run. The troupe is also on a search for a director of human resources with experience in the performing arts.