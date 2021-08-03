“We really in earnest last year started thinking about who is the right leader to take us to the next level,” said Henry Timms, Lincoln Center’s president. “We were very focused on reaching new audiences, someone who could be a great ambassador for Lincoln Center, a great ambassador for the arts. We wanted someone who was a tastemaker, and a good connector and collaborator with our constituents. From the beginning of the search, Shanta’s name was on so many people’s lips.”