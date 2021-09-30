The interrupted trajectory of “Six” threw a weird curveball at a pair of writers at the start of their careers. How different might their lives be now had “Six” begun its Broadway run more than a year and a half ago? (Moss is 27 and Marlow turns that age on Oct. 12.) Sitting in a makeshift office next to the rehearsal space for “Six” on West 42nd Street, the pair acknowledged that during the hardships of the pandemic they had to struggle with some tensions in their friendship. But they’ve also continued to work; during the shutdown, they wrote an entirely new musical — whose details they wouldn’t discuss — and are shopping it around.