I wondered at the time whether I’d ever get to see “Six” again, and then, when its rebirth was announced, whether I’d like it as much. In point of fact, I communed with it even more meaningfully this time, and not merely because of the stagecraft or the sentimental pull of a theater world striving to be whole again. This time, what got me was an embrace of the idea that Henry did not get the last word. Moss and Marlow write the thrilling songs that make the whole world of these fascinating women sing — for them, and for us.