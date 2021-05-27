That woman is Eithne (Jessica Lefkow), who is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer and whose thoughts could hardly be more pertinent at this stage of the pandemic: Is there reason for hope? How to cope with uncertainty? How to make the most of a new beginning? “In the Middle of the Fields” fairly shivers with such timely questions as it unfurls in this U.S.-premiere production, while the audience sits on chairs or picnic blankets, listening over headphones.