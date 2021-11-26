Who knew then that those two 14-year-olds would have tickets to experiences that would color the rest of their lives? That was certainly the case for me, as I journeyed from college to adult life, if you will, side by side by Sondheim. At Yale, I played Hysterium in one of his early hits, the Borscht Belt musical farce “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” For fun, a classmate, Margery Mark, and I would pull out “A Little Night Music” and in the dorm sing the quippy comic duet for Desiree and Fredrik “You Must Meet My Wife.” (Okay, we were 19.)