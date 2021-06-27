They were treated to a reprise of the concert that Springsteen brought to Broadway in 2017 and ran for 229 performances. Saturday night at the St. James wasn’t so much a continuation as an amplification: The set list that includes “My Father’s House,” “Thunder Road,” “The Rising” and “Dancing in the Dark” remains pretty much the same from the earlier version. The songs he’s picked often illustrate the influence that his early years had on his music. Added to the program this time is “American Skin (41 Shots),” a song Springsteen wrote in response to the fatal Bronx police shooting in 1999 of Amadou Diallo, a horror that presaged a host of similar shootings of Black men and women to come.