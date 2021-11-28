When Sondheim came back in the 1990s to see Schaeffer’s production of “Passion” in Signature’s old space, Schaeffer remembers him leaving in tears. “He said, ‘Eric, I absolutely loved it, but why did you change that note that Fosca sings in the finale?’ ” Schaeffer had no idea what Sondheim was talking about, so they went to his office and huddled over the score. “ ‘Aha!’ ” Sondheim had said. “ ‘They printed the wrong note! Can you contact [the publisher] and get them to reprint the score?’ He heard that one wrong note. That was amazing.”