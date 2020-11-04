Daniels’s funny, evocative vocal choices are a highlight of the brisk, often funny but intermittently flat audio play, streaming free on Studio’s website. Studio staged Burgess’s taut drama about lobbying and systemic political corruption in 2018, with Marti Lyons directing. I missed that production, so was glad for the in-your-ears adaptation, which Lyons also directs. The play has obvious timeliness. And the audio adaptation turns out to benefit not only from Daniels’s pitch-perfect delivery, but also from that of Rick Foucheux, who plays Sen. John McDowell, a jaded habitue of the political swamp. Still, despite these acting turns, the topicality and the script’s keen intelligence — Burgess respects her audience enough to make the carried interest tax loophole a key plot point — the production tantalizes, rather than satisfies, not unlike those little pieces of salmon.

At its best, audio drama can be one of the most rewarding workarounds to the theater field’s pandemic quandary, allowing listeners’ imaginations to fill in visuals more richly than a computer image might. And there are intriguing scenes and settings to envisage in “Kings,” which tells of Millsap’s quest to defy special interests and legislate in a way that will actually benefit the country. Reluctantly hobnobbing with high-powered lobbyists like Kate (Kelly McCrann) and Lauren (Laura C. Harris), Millsap attends insider-y gatherings such as a Vail fundraiser with a make-your-own-smores session. Sound designer Mikhail Fiksel helps conjure such environments with background murmurs, rustling papers, a suitcase rolling across a Four Seasons lobby and more.

Reprising their roles from the 2018 staging, McCrann and Harris turn in confident performances whetted by fine timing, bringing out the wit in Burgess’s cynically funny script. “You have to talk about the Middle East with the guy who inherited the Krispy Kreme doughnut fortune,” Lauren informs McDowell at a Walt Disney World shindig packed with influence peddlers. Unfortunately, the portrait of the lobbyists ultimately suffers because McCrann’s and Harris’s voices and diction are not different enough to create the contrast audio drama needs: It sometimes takes a bit to figure out who’s talking.

Moreover, this play about mercenary transactions smoothed by in-person connection — schmoozing, glad-handing, selling out over hors d’oeuvres — may suffer from the lack of in-person presence. In this sound-only production, the story registers as a tad blunt and obvious, qualities that might not have manifested in an onstage production, where physical expressiveness, charisma and visible chemistry would deepen our understanding of actions and relationships. The “Kings” audio play makes a damning case that big money pollutes American democracy. But didn’t we know that already?