Anchoring scenes that are nearly plot-free yet highly suspenseful, Lovell’s often-brooding Moses and Gilbert’s live-wire Kitch (who occasionally indulges in kung fu and hip-hop moves) register as rivetingly mercurial and intensely alive. Aching moments creep in, for instance when the pair matter-of-factly count their numerous killed acquaintances. The duo’s rapport can be very funny, too, as when Kitch, wisecracking about their upwardly mobile aspirations, pretends to order high-end room service, and Moses breaks it to him that caviar is fish eggs. (Ew!)
The engrossing give-and-take never eclipses either the sociological context or the literary one. The play’s genius lies especially in the way it aligns harrowing reflection on injustice with the “Waiting for Godot” template, to sobering effect. Where Beckett offers music-hall-derived rhythms and a metaphorically resonant tree, “Pass Over” supplies vernacular banter and a lamppost. (Debra Booth designed the aptly bleak set; Megumi Katayama devised the siren-strafed sound.)
And in highly theatrical sequences that mirror appearances by supporting characters in “Godot,” two unnerving white men (both played by Cary Donaldson) interrupt Moses and Kitch’s dread- and joshing-filled communion. One is a befuddled, white-suit-wearing figure whose propensity for saying “golly gee” belies a subtly sinister aura. In a gesture with overtones of fairy tale, the meal in the Exodus story and the mirage banquet in “The Tempest,” the man offers to share the contents of his picnic basket (apple pie, collard greens and more) with the hungry friends.
But the moment of camaraderie ends when the man reveals his name: Master. Moses and Kitch nearly choke on their food.