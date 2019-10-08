The aquatic conceit makes sense for “The Tempest,” given the play’s island setting, storm scene and water imagery. This liquid-heavy rendering — one of the wordless adaptations of literary classics that are Synetic’s trademark — faithfully relays Shakespeare’s story, about an exiled duke raising his daughter, Miranda (Maryam Najafzada), on an island inhabited by the spirit Ariel (Alex Mills) and the flesh-bound Caliban (Vato Tsikurishvili). But the familiar story acquires an often-dazzling distinctiveness from the watery mise-en-scene and the direction of Synetic’s founding artistic director, Paata Tsikurishvili.

AD

AD

Caliban’s mother, Sycorax (Anne Flowers), engages Prospera in drenching combat and winds up a floating corpse. The soulfulness and vulnerability of Caliban radiate all the more clearly — especially in a marvelous image at the end of the show — because his amphibian traits set him apart from his acquaintances. In the production’s most thrilling effect, Ariel plays a magic piano whose keys are water spouts.

At the same time, though, the onstage lagoon is an overpowering, high-drama presence that — in conjunction with Andrew Griffin’s mostly steel-colored lighting — keeps the production from ranging as widely as it should in tone and mood. Admittedly, the scene in which Miranda and the princely shipwreck victim, Ferdinand (Scott Brown), fall in love — while scrubbing the piano — is charming; the sequence gets a lift from its pop-tune-meets-Pachelbel’s-Canon underscoring, one of the few upbeat moments in composer/sound designer Konstantine Lortkipanidze’s ominous score.

More often, though, the atmosphere of sodden foreboding dampens the lighter business. Mills’s mischievous, silvery Ariel does get some pranks in: A trick on the servant Stephano (Joshua Cole Lucas at this performance, usually Matt R. Stover) involves a pink bikini bottom and (invisible) fish. Still, such antics ultimately get diluted in the waterlogged gloominess.

AD

AD

The water is so conspicuous that it often distracts from the show’s spell. You find yourself wondering: Are the performers uncomfortable in their clammy costumes? What fantastic brand of no-streak mascara are they using? And is Prospera in a bad mood because her sodden feet have gone all prune-y?

The Tempest, directed by Paata Tsikurishvili; choreographer, Irina Tsikurishvili; properties master, Kelli L. Jones. With Megan Khaziran, Pablo Guillen, Katherine DuBois Maguire, Scean Aaron and Katherine Frattini. About 100 minutes. $20-$65. Through Oct. 20 at Synetic Theater, 1800 S. Bell St., Arlington. 866-811-4111. synetictheater.org.

AD