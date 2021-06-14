The Clarks had been dancing alone for a year, so it was back to a more social dimension of tango that GALA welcomed them. The dance itself carries connotations of sexual danger, but partaking was never meant to include a threat to one’s health in the proximity of other dancers. “It’s a little bit scary, because we haven’t danced with other people,” Sharon says of the return to dancing in public. Still, you can practically imbibe the Clarks’ exuberance. Sharon impulsively holds out her arms to me, eager to show me what that tango embrace communicates. I take her proffered hand. Her face is alight, and Joe beams, too.