NEW YORK — Modern technology and an old-school friendship are at the heart of the youthful Broadway musical “Be More Chill.”

The internet and social media helped spread the word but it took off thanks to the longtime kinship between composer Joe Iconis and one of the show’s producers, Jennifer Ashley Tepper.

Tepper and Iconis have collaborated for almost a decade on musicals, concerts and other projects, including “Love in Hate Nation” and “Bloodsong of Love.”

Iconis feels the idea of having longtime collaborators is something old, made new again.

Based on a 2004 book, “Be More Chill” tells the story of an awkward teen, whose life transforms when he swallows a tiny computer that gives him the confidence to break out of his shell.

