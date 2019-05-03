

A. Raheim White with the Lucky Plush ensemble. (Benjamin Wardell)

Dance critic

If you’re not familiar with the ancient legend of Orpheus and Eurydice, the energetic members of Lucky Plush Productions will boil it down for you. They do this with terrific panache, slipping in and out of witty, agile duets and acting out the parts. The question then becomes: So what?

But first, let’s address the retelling, which occupies the first part of the Chicago-based group’s dance-theater piece “Rooming House” that opened Thursday at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater: Orpheus and Eurydice marry. Eurydice suffers a snakebite and dies. Orpheus finagles a trip to the underworld to bring her back to life, but at the last minute he breaks the No. 1 rule — not looking at her until they’re both out of hell and home free. He loses her again, forever.

Lucky Plush’s six dancer-actors tackle the big question: Why on Earth did Orpheus screw up such a simple but literally life-or-death matter? Over and over, they discuss the marriage and Eurydice’s role. As they’re talking, thank goodness, they dance. This is clearly what puts the “plush” in Lucky Plush; the barefoot, easygoing interactions are the most absorbing part of this 75-minute show, which unfolds as a mix of casual conversation among friends and spontaneous-seeming moves.

The choreography is trickier than it looks and more polished than the often banal dialogue. The three men and three women, wearing khakis, jeggings and T-shirts, swing one another high, perch atop their partners’ shoulders and trot around in a high-spirited do-si-do. At a few exhilarating points they rocket into soaring, spread-eagle flights and are nonchalantly caught by their colleagues.

Though their bodies connect with untroubled grace in images of easy harmony, the performers’ minds are stuck on questions of motivation. There’s more talking than dancing as the six chew over why people make the decisions they do. To shape this line of inquiry they borrow from Clue, the murder-mystery board game in which players gather evidence to solve a crime. The performers dash around to imaginary “rooms” on the stage as they continually redirect our attention to new stories. Nothing, however, is easily resolved.

Most of the quickly sketched stories never rise above the humdrum — childhood jealousies and parking woes and the like. At the meatiest point, when one member is prodded about why he fled Cuba, leaving his family behind, he becomes palpably uncomfortable and escapes into the wings. Weirdly, this affects nothing. No one seems remorseful for having pressed too hard; the tone stays cheerful, the game continues.

This was the starkest example of how the dancing spoke loudest and conveyed the most meaning. The way the group moved together led me to believe there was more understanding among the members than their words expressed. What were we to believe? Where was the truth? With so many mixed messages — spoken and unspoken — in “Rooming House,” the overarching goal never emerged from the shadows.

Lucky Plush Friday and Saturday at the Kennedy Center. kennedy-center.org.

