“Legally Blonde,” the antsy, noisy musical, lacks the winning personality of “Legally Blonde,” the 2001 movie with Reese Witherspoon as fashionista Elle Woods, blithely racking up style points as she ditches a bad boyfriend and conquers Harvard Law. The Keegan Theatre’s new staging of the 2007 Broadway adaptation throws a lot of energy into big pop numbers and workout-driven dances, but the high-strung show can’t help coming across like a chemical accident that won’t stop foaming.

Keegan often makes alluring choices with its musicals, sometimes staging worthwhile material that otherwise hasn’t been seen in Washington, including Shaina Taub’s “As You Like It” and “Dogfight” by “Dear Evan Hansen” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The small, eternally busy Dupont Circle troupe even stretched a leg productively last year with “Chicago.” But in this case, it has picked up some bad habits from Broadway, taking a bankable title — it’s already extended — that vulgarizes its source material and throwing more voltage than charisma into the performance.

Choreographer Ashleigh King certainly keeps the cast swiveling and kicking through the Laurence O’Keefe-Nell Benjamin score, and Walter “Bobby” McCoy’s 10-piece orchestra drives things with a wide, pedal-to-the-metal horns-and-guitar sound that occasionally veers out of its lane. Director Ricky Drummond gives everything a peppy “Hairspray” pace, though this material doesn’t have anything like that show’s infectiousness.

The main thing that gets blurred in the big-show button-pushing is Elle — the positivity, unique problem-solving and sisterhood solidarity that has made her a cultural touchstone. Gabriella DeLuca has spine and charm but can’t break through the show’s breathless “OMG!” tone (“Omigod You Guys” is the opening and closing tune) to establish a substantial rapport with the audience or the other characters. Those supporting parts always did range from thin (Callahan, the predatory law professor, here played with icy assurance by Greg Watkins) to stereotypical (Enid, the humorless lesbian feminist in chunky glasses, which doesn’t give Victoria Clare a lot of room to maneuver).



You can note that Kaylen Morgan is suave and self-absorbed as Warner, the beau Elle has to shed, that Noah Israel is maybe a little too nebbishy as the kindly Emmett, and that Janine Sunday makes the most of her stage time as the lovelorn manicurist Paulette (who strikes a few genuine comic sparks with Dana Nearing as Kyle, the friendly UPS deliveryman). But songs with lyrics such as the snicker-inducing “What about love?” don’t strengthen the flimsiness of everything non-Elle, and 2½ hours with so many lazily drawn characters is a long time. The production’s inclusive casting (often a Keegan strength), with nearly all the men played by actors of color, shores up a weakness of the original picture; yet that, too, sends mixed signals as Elle — who is all about not judging books by their covers — ends up with the only man who looks like her. It doesn’t seem like Elle.

Not much of the musical does. The title’s brand is so hardy that a new film is slated for next year, but it was bent and snapped in this hyper adaptation.

Legally Blonde, music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin; book by Heather Hatch. Directed by Ricky Drummond. Set design, Matthew J. Keenan; lights, Jason Arnold; costumes, Alison Samantha Johnson; sound design, Gordon Nimmo-Smith; props, Cindy Landrum Jacobs. About 2½ hours. Through Sept. 8 at the Keegan Theatre, 1742 Church St. NW. $20-$63. 202-265-3767. keegantheatre.com.

