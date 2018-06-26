Chicago’s Second City comedy troupe is back for another summer stand at the Kennedy Center’s Theater Lab, this time with a sketch show called “Generation Gap . . . Or, How Many Millennials Does It Take to Teach a Baby Boomer to Text Generation X?” Taking the hint, two Post reporters of different generations — a boomer and a millennial —took in the show and swapped notes.

Nelson Pressley (emailing from a laptop): So, did you feel hipper than me as we watched the show — I mean, more so than usual? Or did you feel like you needed me to explain some of the artifacts, like the rotary phone?

Savannah Stephens (replying by iPhone from Disney World): LOL no. Sure, at times there were things that I got. Specifically the musical transitions with songs from Childish Gambino and Kendrick Lamar, dabbing, and a few of the scenes were totally written for a younger crowd. That being said, I don’t think the contextual clues were so hard to get that you would have felt left out. But there was some inside baseball for sure

NP: I see you didn’t use a period here. I’m guessing that’s because of the frightening way the period is represented in this show — kind of the Voldemort of social media, The Punctuation Mark That Must Never Be Used . . . Whereas the “three dots” bit about what goes through your mind when someone’s maybe typing a text reply was pretty funny . . . Period.

SS: I think the show lacked a thesis statement. They had funny insights with one-off observations (the great millennial fear of being taken off the parents’ phone plan, etc.), but there wasn’t a cohesive message that other Second City productions have had.



Asia Martin, Cody Dove, Maureen Boughey, Frank Caeti, Evan Mills, Holly Walker in The Second City’s Generation Gap at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (Teresa Castracane Photography)

NP: Agree. I feel a little spoiled lately with the really ambitious Second City stuff at Woolly Mammoth — “Black Side of the Moon” and especially Felonious Munk’s “Nothing to Lose (But Our Chains).” I get that the Kennedy Center’s longer-running, tourist-friendly summer fun pieces will be in a lighter key, and this piece — penned by four writers plus “the casts of Second City,” and created by Asia Martin, who plays a lot of the younger roles here — is fluffy as cotton candy. But the jokes had more juice in last year’s “Almost Accurate Guide to America: Divided We Stand.”

SS: “Mind the Generational Gap” was easily the best sketch for me. This seemed to synthesize the biggest differences in our respective generations, mainly showcasing how quickly technology has changed, but it was done in such a way that it was light and funny. The physical comedy was also a highlight, and also carried some of the weaker scenes. Especially the running meth head gag, where Evan Mills would gesticulate wildly only to be found out as a druggie. That joke had incredible physicality, but what was the greater point of the punchline?

NP: I loved that — it just made me laugh watching Evan Mills do the things he was doing (no spoilers here about what he was impersonating). Hats off to Mills, who had me pretty helpless there.

SS: The “Are you still paying attention?” questions bothered me because they were really unnatural. Was the subtext that the younger kids weren’t paying attention?

NP: I didn’t pay that much attention to that, either. On another note: I’m ashamed that I failed one of the major generational tests. Like the older “volunteer” fetched from the crowd, whose incorrect emoji usage was hysterical, I could not fill in the blanks to the Beyoncé lyrics.

SS: The zingers about women having NO autonomy back in the day were also somewhat grating.

NP: And did you feel the entire audience trying to hide under their seats during the long sketch about parents telling their kids about meeting on Tinder? TMI for all of us, though I’m sure the peppy cast (a sextet including Martin, Maureen Boughey, Frank Caeti, Cody Dove and Holly Walker) loves making the audience groan and squirm . . . . But I generally still like the lightning speed of Second City shows, where a skit can be merely two or three lines long, or as quick as a reference to Cardi B. (BTW, SS, thanks for helping me get that joke.)

SS: Hey, it’s Cardi’s world. We just live in it.

The Second City’s Generation Gap Created by Asia Martin; written by Carisa Barreca, Asia Martin, Jay Stegmann, Jamison Webb and the casts of Second City. Directed by Anthony LeBlanc. Through Aug. 12 at the Kennedy Center’s Theater Lab. $49-$59. 202-467-4600 or kennedy-center.org.