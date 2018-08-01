How paradoxical it is that a monologue about weaponry brings out the tender side of Mike Daisey.

Anyone who has been to one of Daisey’s incisive solo shows knows that his capacity for outrage is massive, whether the topic is the financial system, Donald Trump, Disney World, or, most painfully, Steve Jobs. It is one of the most endearing attributes of this storyteller of outsize gifts and estimable skills at synthesizing the arcane and the everyday into illuminating, spoken treatises, usually on vital American subjects.

But in the stark yet wryly entertaining “The Story of the Gun,” the seventh monologue he’s brought to Woolly Mammoth Theatre, Daisey is in a more contemplative mood, weaving personal and social history into an engrossing two-hour patchwork portrait of a nation’s troubling and tenaciously rooted love affair with guns.

Daisey spins a gentler (and longer) narrative than normal here, perhaps because it’s also rooted in aspects of his own childhood in the far north of rural, potato-growing-and-deer-hunting Maine. And while you do miss just a bit of the rigorous discipline of his earlier performances — many of them guided by his then-wife and director, Jean-Michele Gregory, who clearly helped to sharpen his delivery — “The Story of the Gun” is another worthy addition to the Daisey canon.

Or maybe, in this case, cannon. Ranging over such subjects as the invention of gunpowder, the gamy consistency of venison and the metamorphosis of the National Rifle Association into a fearmongering juggernaut of gun-ownership rights, Daisey broadens one’s perspective on an American obsession that much of the rest of the world looks at with puzzlement. The case he makes is a truly disturbing one, as he asserts that the two historic calamities that cemented white European dominance over the New World — the genocide of Native Americans and slavery — were perpetrated at the end of a gun barrel.

“It’s a man’s way of forcing his will on the world,” Daisey explains, as he sprinkles a little Freudian orthodoxy over his theory — not an original one — concerning the heavily phallic properties involved in firing a gun. (His take on how a more feminine idea of overwhelming an enemy might express itself is more novel, and funnier.) From his customary perch behind a table, with a few sheets of paper, a glass of water and a facecloth laid out in front of him, Daisey integrates into the evening the anecdotes of a childhood in the north woods where the idea of questioning the ethics of carrying a rifle or a gun was unthinkable. He recounts how, in an era before the image of a student with a weapon conjured abject terror, lots of kids brought rifles to school after an early morning’s hunting.

Some pointed humor gives the monologue some needed edge: a discussion of the Second Amendment and the Founding Fathers’ desire to use a Bill of Rights to quell the anxieties of local militia members leads Daisey into a hilariously unexpected rant about Alexander Hamilton and the musical that lionizes him. Of one of Hamilton’s many less-than-admirable notions about government, the storyteller says: “I think it’s one of the deleted scenes.”

But the degree to which regulating guns remains so charged and insoluble a topic in this country invites a despair that Daisey can do nothing to mitigate. That an audience can even be found to sit through a production called “The Story of the Gun,” he tells us, is a minor miracle. Given Daisey’s love of words and facility for compelling us to listen, one hopes that another constitutional right, freedom of assembly, continues to work buoyantly in his favor

The Story of the Gun, written and performed by Mike Daisey. About 2 hours. $20-$82.50. Through Aug. 9 at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, 641 D St. NW. woollymammoth.net or 202-393-3939.