Theater J has mounted three other plays by the widely produced Ziegler. (Her drama “Boy” runs at the Keegan Theatre through March 7.) In “The Wanderers,” the playwright deftly displays the barbed and tender sides of Abe and Sophie’s relationship, which registers as both intriguing and entertaining. Writers of varied achievement — he has a Pulitzer Prize; her novel sank like a stone — the two met as children with Jewish roots. Now, long married and bored, Abe plunges into an online dalliance with a movie star (Tessa Klein), with whom he shares revealing memories, smart existential insights and snarky remarks about Cate Blanchett.

Interwoven with this narrative is the tale of Schmuli (Jamie Smithson) and Esther (Dina Thomas), Satmar Hasidic Jews whose marriage falters as Esther rebels against community tradition. The depiction of this pair, and their worldview, often has a from-afar feel. Still, their story gathers resonance as the connection to Abe and Sophie’s story becomes clear; and Thomas aces Esther’s dry wit. (Matthew Nielson devised the sound design, with hints of klezmer.)

Andrew R. Cohen’s set, with its gray surfaces and hanging bulbs, accommodates the plotlines’ contrasting milieus and the no man’s land of cyberspace. The simple visuals throw the acting into greater relief, especially when Strain and Tkel’s Abe and Sophie are navigating marital tensions. At one point, Abe tries to share an epiphany he’s had about his motives in writing his classical-music-themed novel “Orphan of Vilnius.” Supportive but stressed, and resentful of his success, Sophie can’t help cracking a joke: “The violinist of Vilnius. Try saying that three times fast.” Through the exchange, you can see eddying of fraught emotion.

“The Wanderers” is about more than bittersweet relationships and coping with the past; it’s about the human tendency to be chronically dissatisfied. Confused and yearning, Esther wonders, “Who really understands whether or not they are happy?”