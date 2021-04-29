“City in Transition” attempts to jog the memories of longtime Washingtonians by tracing in “Child’s Place” the history of a Black-owned restaurant in Northwest that has been passed down to a new generation, in the guise of Llogan Peters’s Tiffany. She has plans to gut-renovate the space, in keeping with the rehab of the rest of the block. But she herself is unaware of what her forebears went through, building a Black business in a neighborhood that did not welcome them. So it is left to her grandmother Deidre, played in wonderfully resonant fashion by Kelsey Delemar, to instruct her — and us.