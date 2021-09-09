Out of the distinguished and all too neglected archives of great American plays springs Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of Alice Childress’s vinegary backstage comedy-drama. The 1950s play is at last getting its Broadway premiere, and thank goodness; the piece has so much to say about race relations in America, it could have been written last weekend. Set during the rehearsals of a sincere melodrama packed nevertheless with cringing stereotypes, the play is what I called “a portrait of the psychological segregation being practiced even among enlightened people” after I saw it at Arena Stage a decade ago. Under the direction of Charles Randolph-Wright and with a cast headed by LaChanze, this one has special written all over it. Oct. 29-Jan. 9 at Roundabout Theatre Company. roundabouttheatre.org.