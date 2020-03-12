Maybe you think of an orchestra or balcony seat as a place to unwind. But it’s where I wind myself up — my workspace — and this week it doesn’t feel like such a safe space. The other day, for instance, an usher assigned to the ticket lines at “Six,” a musical I recently attended at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre, was reported to have come down with covid-19. And naturally, my first thought was: “Do I have it now, too?”

It’s unavoidable, the paranoia engendered by a pathogen with no fully understood path. We all live with uncertainty, day in and day out. In the dark of a theater, though, as a band plays or an actor inveighs, you’re meant to leave one world and join another, to enlist in a communal experience and release yourself from yourself, for a little while.

Now that the theaters of Broadway and other entertainment and sports venues are being shuttered for at least a month, we can begin to reflect not only on the losses in box-office income, but also psychic income. The kind we all derive from the joy of being in a public space, together, sharing in the wonder at what gifted people get up in front of us to do.

Still, the joy dissipates when the danger you feel originates not with the villain wreaking havoc on the stage, but the guy with the sweaty brow and phlegmy cough two seats down. A few years ago, a woman seated behind me sneezed and sniffled all through the evening. I felt the wind of her breath on the back of my neck, and sure enough, in the days following, my throat got sore and I ended up with a bad cold. At the time, I chalked it up to a critic’s occupational hazard — the bad luck of the ticket draw.

This time, though, the dice seem really loaded. I was supposed to see a Broadway play on Saturday, a drama by a playwright I admire, Tracy Letts, and I found myself making hourly calculations. Maybe they are things you’re thinking about, too, as venues elsewhere mull their options: Do the producers and theaters have my best interests at heart, or are they more concerned about the bottom line? Is the theater being adequately safeguarded? Are my fellow theatergoers washing their hands regularly? (Let me tell you: Under less fraught circumstances, a lot of men don’t.) And speaking of cleanliness, when organizations tell you they are executing a “deep clean,” what the heck does that mean? An extra swipe of Lysol?

Now that the sensible is occurring, and government officials are issuing edicts, limiting public assembly, we can begin to contemplate the challenge of helping those who lives are most severely affected by the shutdown of artistic endeavors. It is a heartbreaking struggle for theaters — a “business” with, in most cases, a thin margin of error. Most Broadway shows do not recoup their investments, and most regional theaters in the country exist on a wing, a prayer and an extremely fragile mix of ticket sales and private donations. More to the point, the livelihoods of artists and theater staffers depend on the support supplied by a healthy audience. What happens to them now? Are there contingency plans to help those in the theater industry who live paycheck to paycheck?