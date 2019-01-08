

Jojo Ruf, seen here in 2013 with the Washington playwrights' collective The Welders, will be the new managing director at Theater J. (Teresa Castracane)

Theater J has named Jojo Ruf as its new managing director, filling the slot left last fall when longtime Theater J staffer Rebecca Ende was hired by Studio Theatre, a few blocks away. Ruf will start at the end of the month, leaving her position as managing director of Georgetown University’s Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics.

Ruf, 32, is well known in Washington theater, though lately she has traveled the globe for Georgetown’s Lab. She has been an advocate for new works in several leadership roles, starting with the D.C.-based National New Play Network. Ruf was the founding executive and creative director of the Welders, a playwright collective launched in 2013, and she was a coordinating producer of the city’s first Women’s Voices Theater Festival in 2015.

“Jojo was one of the thinkers who as producer and as a managing director helped these organizations flourish,” says Theater J Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. “She has a vast knowledge of the business models of theater, and she brings all this for-profit knowledge she’s gained, combined with someone who is herself a very strong producer.”

Ruf (pronounced “roof”) is on track to complete an MBA at Georgetown this spring. “The opportunity to co-lead a theater felt very exciting,” she says.

Theater J is producing off-site as its base, the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center at 16th and Q streets NW, undergoes renovations. “The Jewish Queen Lear,” the last of the company’s four “on the road” offerings this season, is slated for Georgetown University’s Davis Performing Arts Center in March. The troupe plans to resume producing at the DCJCC in September.

“With that comes a lot of opportunity for reconnecting with audiences,” Immerwahr says, “and bringing some of new audiences we found in the last year with us.” He says “The Pianist of Willesden Lane,” staged at the Kennedy Center’s Family Theater last fall, was the second-best seller (in terms of single ticket sales) in the company’s history.

Ruf’s résumé includes assistant directing and producing ancillary events at Theater J, and Immerwahr says her long awareness of and hands-on experience with the theater are “incredibly valuable tools. If you haven’t been here watching the range of what we’ve been doing the last few years, you don’t have an understanding of what that means.”

Ruf says: “I’m a producer at heart, and I think I’m a better managing director because of that. I think about things from that perspective a lot.”

As with Studio’s hiring of Ende, local knowledge seems to count: “The connections I have to other theaters and leaders across the city,” Ruf says, “was a reason I didn’t want to leave.”