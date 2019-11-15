John Pielmeier’s “Agnes of God” poses heady questions of faith and science, and the crises that can arise when those disciplines collide. But for all ofthe play’s big ideas, Factory 449’s up-close-and-personal staging feels apt. Is there any discussion more intimate than talking about our convictions?

Within a black-box theater at the Anacostia Arts Center, Rick Hammerly directs the 40-year-old play with assured precision. In casting Felicia Curry, Nanna Ingvarsson and Zoe Walpole in the production’s only three roles, he found actors who could calibrate their performances to suit the compact space. Every glance, twitch and teardrop resonates. When Walpole’s tortured character screams toward the heavens, her cry echoes around the room with raw, visceral power.

Walpole plays the titular Agnes, a 21-year-old novice nun suspected of giving birth at her convent, then strangling the newborn and discarding the body in a wastebasket. But Agnes claims to remember nothing about the night in question. A seemingly gentle soul with an angelic singing voice, she comes across as an unlikely perpetrator of such a grisly act.

Court-appointed psychiatrist Martha Livingstone (Curry) arrives at the convent with the task of evaluating Agnes’s mental state and recommending a course of action, which could include prison time or admittance to a psychiatric ward. Miriam Ruth (Ingvarsson), the convent’s mother superior, posits the possibility that the child’s conception was a divine act. As the investigation plays out, it comes to light that each character is sparring with her own personal demons.

Curry is fearless as the chain-smoking Martha, a former Catholic who abandoned religion after her sister died at a convent. She manifests Martha’s deep-seated pain in subtle tics and trembles, which belie the smile that her character strains to maintain. As Miriam, a onetime matriarch who grew estranged from her family and turned to the convent in middle age, Ingvarsson delivers a finely tuned performance that toggles between personable, commanding and distressed.

While Curry and Ingvarsson are long-respected standouts of D.C. theater, Walpole is this production’s breakout. As the narrative unspools, we learn to that Agnes had an absent father and a drunk, abusive mother. At once portraying wide-eyed innocence and self-loathing, Walpole delivers much of her dialogue with an almost song-like lyricism. When Agnes comes unhinged, it’s all the more devastating.

Although “Agnes of God” premiered in 1979, made it to Broadway in 1982 and got an Oscar-nominated film (adapted for the screen by Pielmeier) in 1985, its relevance endures. The central mystery leads to a timeless rumination on spirituality, and the play’s conversations about trauma, body image and mental health are even more pointed when seen through a contemporary lens.

Parts of the script have also been updated. A passing mention of the Internet places this revival in more modern times, and Hammerly secured Pielmeier’s blessing to include a scene from the film that wasn’t in the original play. It’s a warmly funny and foundationally important sequence in which Miriam and Martha share a cigarette and wonder whether the likes of Saint Peter and Mary Magdalene would’ve smoked, had tobacco been popular in their day. Curry and Ingvarsson have a ball with the scene, which helps establish their common ground.

Greg Stevens’s spare set design takes a triangular shape befitting the three-pronged conflict, with immersive seating on each side. William D’Eugenio’s lighting effectively communicates scene transitions throughout the flashback-driven narrative. And Kenny Neal’s sound design lends an ethereal air to Walpole’s reverberating vocals. Otherwise, the production subscribes to a “less is more” belief as Curry, Ingvarsson and Walpole seize the stage. With that holy trinity of performers, any other approach would have been a sin.

Agnes of God, by John Pielmeier. Directed by Rick Hammerly. Set, Greg Stevens; costumes, Alison Johnson; lighting, William D’Eugenio; sound, Kenny Neal. About 1 hour and 45 minutes. Through Nov. 24 at Anacostia Arts Center, 1231 Good Hope Road SE. Tickets: $23. 202-355-9449 or factory449.org.

