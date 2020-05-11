Slated to start Aug. 25 and run through Sept. 27, the production schedule is now without a script. Its booking office might as well be a virologist’s lab; the shot in the arm it needs will not be coming from a review — not at first, anyway.

“Due to current events,” the arts center’s statement reads, “the play’s producers have decided to postpone the highly anticipated Kennedy Center run, and new details will be announced soon.” (Refunds, exchanges or donations of ticket purchases can be arranged.)

Words to this effect should be numbing by now. Over the weekend, the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, one of the country’s great regional theaters, revealed that barring some dramatic change, it will not reopen until next March at the earliest, with a mini-season of three plays. Its budget is being slashed by more than half, with layoffs to come. “I have a sobering update to share,” is how Artistic Director Joseph Haj began his letter, addressed to his colleagues and subsequently released to the press.

Theaters are formulating survival plans, and playwrights and actors and directors are dreaming up digital projects. But as we egg them on — and wonder how some of them will eat — we also must be allowed to grieve. Theater is a here-today-gone-tomorrow kind of experience, a form that dwells wholly in the moment. As edifying as the bound volume of a play can be, without a living present, a play ceases to be. Lovers of being in the room with a play are floating in this state of protracted absence, a condition that is indeed sobering.

Most inspirationally, there was “Mockingbird’s” crowning achievement: the free performance at Madison Square Garden for 18,000 New York City middle and high school students and their teachers. What that event underlined was the power the play could have for younger audiences, and the opportunity it created for the issues that “Mockingbird” raises. At a moment at which political and racial divisions in the nation are becoming ever more entrenched, the play opened avenues for dialogue, a channel through which frustration and anguish might be vented.

Alas, the virus muffled the exhilaration reverb of the Garden performance, which took place on Feb. 26. Fifteen days later, covid-19 would shut down Broadway and the event’s momentum dissipated.

