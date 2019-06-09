

Celia Keenan-Bolger accepts the Tony Award for her role as Scout in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Presenters Tina Fey and Jake Gyllenhaal are at left. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”

Best book of a musical

“Tootsie,” Robert Horn

Best direction of a musical

Rachel Chavkin, “Hadestown”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Andre De Shields, “Hadestown”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Ali Stroker, “Oklahoma!”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Bertie Carvel, “Ink”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Best choreography

Sergio Trujillo, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Best orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, “Hadestown”

Best scenic design of a musical

Rachel Hauck, “Hadestown”

Best scenic design of a play

Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”

Best costume design of a musical

Bob Mackie, “The Cher Show”

Best costume design of a play

Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”

Best sound design of a musical

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, “Hadestown”

Best sound design of a play

Fitz Patton, “Choir Boy”

Best lighting design of a musical

Bradley King, “Hadestown”

Best lighting design of a play

Neil Austin, “Ink”

Recipients of awards and honors in noncompetitive categories:

Special Tony Awards for lifetime achievment in the theater

Rosemary Harris

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler

Special Tony Awards

Marin Mazzie

Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company

Jason Michael Webb

Regional Theater Tony Award

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Palo Alto, Calif.

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Judith Light

Tony honors for excellence in the theater

Broadway Inspirational Voices — Michael McElroy, founder

Peter Entin

FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9

Joseph Blakely Forbes