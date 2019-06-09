Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”
Best book of a musical
“Tootsie,” Robert Horn
Best direction of a musical
Rachel Chavkin, “Hadestown”
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Andre De Shields, “Hadestown”
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Ali Stroker, “Oklahoma!”
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Bertie Carvel, “Ink”
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird”
Best choreography
Sergio Trujillo, “Ain’t Too Proud”
Best orchestrations
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, “Hadestown”
Best scenic design of a musical
Rachel Hauck, “Hadestown”
Best scenic design of a play
Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”
Best costume design of a musical
Bob Mackie, “The Cher Show”
Best costume design of a play
Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”
Best sound design of a musical
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, “Hadestown”
Best sound design of a play
Fitz Patton, “Choir Boy”
Best lighting design of a musical
Bradley King, “Hadestown”
Best lighting design of a play
Neil Austin, “Ink”
Recipients of awards and honors in noncompetitive categories:
Special Tony Awards for lifetime achievment in the theater
Rosemary Harris
Terrence McNally
Harold Wheeler
Special Tony Awards
Marin Mazzie
Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company
Jason Michael Webb
Regional Theater Tony Award
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Palo Alto, Calif.
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Judith Light
Tony honors for excellence in the theater
Broadway Inspirational Voices — Michael McElroy, founder
Peter Entin
FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9
Joseph Blakely Forbes