The hyperactive, exuberantly theatrical “Moulin Rouge!” — which had its official Broadway opening more than two years ago, in the summer of 2019 — was the anticipated winner in a truncated and underwhelming category. It would have held more drama with some of the new musicals that didn’t make the covid-curtailed deadline: “Six,” “Girl From the North Country” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.” They’ll all officially open or reopen this fall and presumably are eligible for the June 2022 Tonys.