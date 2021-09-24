A: With all due respect to Aaron Tveit, he got kind of lucky. The new cutoff date messed things up, and for the first time in the history of the Tonys, he is the sole nominee in an acting category. However, that doesn’t mean Tveit automatically wins; he still has to get at least 60 percent of the affirmative votes. Technically, Tony voters have the option to vote for no one in the category, but have you seen how handsome that guy is?