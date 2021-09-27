As if to underscore the disconnect between what industry leaders say and how they vote, Jeremy O. Harris’s “Slave Play” was nominated for 12 Tonys — a record for a nonmusical — and walked away with none. Taste is fickle, of course, and “Slave Play” divided audiences with its outrageous reenactments by modern couples of sexual acts between enslaved people and enslavers. But when the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” received 11 nominations in 2018, it won six. Though the contests (and the shows) may have been different, the divergent results don’t sit well. There’s often a desire by Tony voters — mostly producers and operators of venues across the country — to spread the love around. This year, it seems, they withheld it. Only five shows split the 25 awards.