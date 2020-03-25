The announcement is a further blow to a Broadway season that was just about to get into full spring swing when covid-19 compelled the theater district’s 41 Broadway houses to shutter on March 12. Several shows that were to open, including Martin McDonagh’s play “Hangmen” and a revival of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” with Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, have since been abandoned. Others that were in previews, such as the new musical “Six” and a gender-reversed revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s “Company,” remained in limbo.

The Tonys are the single most important marketing event on the theater calendar. It’s not a guarantee by any means, but a Tony for best play — and especially best musical — can mean the difference between millions at the box office and an early closing. Last year’s Tony winner for best musical, “Hadestown,” has been a robust commercial success, hugely boosted by the eight trophies it collected last June.

Even for shows that don’t win, the national exposure that even a sliver of the three hours of network airtime confers amounts to vital advertising; the ceremony attracts several million viewers each year. New musical productions pay for the opportunity to display their tuneful wares on the telecast, and the right song might propel even an also-ran to some cash-register comfort.

Broadway producers had said they were hoping to resume the season during the week of April 13, but as the virus‘s toll continued to rise dramatically in New York City, the certainty rose that the notion was wishful thinking. Some shows, such as a forthcoming pair by Roundabout Theatre Company — a revival of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori’s “Caroline, or Change” starring Sharon D. Clarke, and a new play, Noah Haidle’s “Birthday Candles” with Debra Messing — have been pushed back to the fall. Several other shows were scheduled to open before the Tony nominations deadline at the end of April.