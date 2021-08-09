Appearing at a time when the renewal of in-person theater sparks joy for many fans, this music-peppered canonical reinvention delivers a sense of well-being. None of your brooding, problem-comedy “Twelfth Night” readings here. We feel good.
In the production’s chief conceit, characters intermittently sing snippets of 1960s and ’70s pop tunes: The steward Malvolio (Rachel Felstein) covers the Brown hit, for instance, while fantasizing about a status boost. The music adds extra wit and accessibility, but it’s not the show’s only draw. There’s also the scenic venue: the D.C. War Memorial, its proximity to the Tidal Basin suiting Shakespeare’s tale of mix-ups set in motion by water (namely, a shipwreck).
Noise is admittedly a problem, given nearby road traffic and the planes jetting in and out of Reagan National Airport. But the audibility is generally adequate. (The memorial was built to function as a bandstand.) On opening night, Jessica Lefkow, portraying the boozing freeloader Lady Toby Belch — one of several performances that play with gender — paused scenes with amusing archness as emergency vehicles whizzed by.
Lefkow’s Toby — exuding swagger, at one point with a pineapple-shaped cocktail mug in hand — is one of several satisfyingly distinctive characterizations. Even defter is Terrance Fleming’s channeling of a hippie Orsino, who lounges on cushions in the center of the in-the-round stage. Ryan Sellers supplies an enjoyably impudent Feste, smugly brandishing oh-so-groovy gestures.
Anna DiGiovanni brings verve to Viola, pining for Orsino. Michael Wood underscores the intelligence of Maria, who’s in the household of Olivia (Shubhangi Kuchibhotla) and torments Malvolio. Music director Tori Boutin, who underwhelms as Andrew Aguecheek, and director Miller, who aces some minor roles, are among the performers who supply musical accompaniment on guitar and other instruments. (Miller’s previous credits include conceiving Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s “The Monument Project,” which photographed Black actors posed on Baltimore’s former Confederate statue plinths.) DiGiovanni and Felstein, the producers, handled design, including the piquant retro costumes.
The show’s approach has drawbacks. The pop-tune gimmick loses freshness toward the end. And the pranking of Malvolio has minimal impact, partly because the whittled-down text rushes the character’s humiliation and partly because, afterward, Felstein’s steward seems hardly the worse for wear.
Breezing through Malvolio’s put-down does keep the show upbeat, though, and that tone may suit circumstance. As Shakespeare might have written after a plague-impelled hiatus: Returning to in-person theater feels nice. Like sugar and spice.
Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare. Adapted and directed by Séamus Miller; choreography, Andre Hinds; artistic associate, Kathleen Akerley. About 90 minutes. Tickets: $25 (seats) or $10 (standing). Through Aug. 15 at the D.C. War Memorial. eventcreate.com/e/12thnightdc