Watching the paintings metamorphose, with familiar colors and images taking shape on the walls and floors, and Handel and Ravel and Edith Piaf’s “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien” piped in over the speaker system, I got the appeal. A certain hallucinogenic quality takes hold, especially if you can block out the spectators all around you with their arms raised, recording the film on their phones. The immersive aspect is pleasantly theatrical — Van Gogh in the round — but it’s no more substantive than any special effect. The impression is not unlike that of an amusement park, or sitting through those scenes in Harry Potter movies, in which human figures in paintings are made to seem alive, changing their facial expressions or walking in and out of their frames. Like many such effects, the thrills are highly perishable.