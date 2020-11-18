Bated Breath specializes in theater outside a theater. Before the pandemic, Lieberman, the troupe’s executive artistic director, had celebrated 100 performances of the immersive “Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec,” which took place in a lounge. During lockdown, Lieberman became dissatisfied with Zoom plays and other digital offerings. “We couldn’t just say live performance was dead,” she says.

A conversation with her sister, a painter who has designed window displays, inspired the ideal live show for this era: Performers and audience members would wear masks and be protected by glass, altitude or distance. Lierberman says she wanted to take the audience on a journey, paying tribute to the city before the pandemic. “One year ago we didn’t know being in a room together singing and dancing could cost people their lives,” she says. “It was our Belle Epoque.”

One scene in “Voyeur,” which runs through Jan. 10, features prostitute characters in bright gowns executing leg extensions from a building’s second and third floors, as crossbar window frames protect their modesty. Although their intended audience is a group of never more than eight ticket buyers across the street, such a sight can draw attention from passersby. The choreographer, Leila Mire, who also performs in this scene, recalls running up and down the building’s stairs during rehearsals to visualize her steps. One day, Mire says, she noticed several drag queens nearby, who cheered or nayed her changes. She followed their advice. “I feel like I should credit them, but I don’t even know who they were,” she says.

Mire choreographed most of the scenes in “Voyeur,” subverting 19th-century dance through theories of embodiment and objectification. The women Toulouse-Lautrec painted step out of the paintings to the surprise of the painter, conceived as an expressive puppet designed by James Ortiz and worked by company member Ryan Lisa.

During the show’s most delightful set piece, an unassuming storefront reveals a pink boudoir where dancer Natasha Frater is wearing a mask. She turns seductively and walks toward the glass, inspecting her callers.

“You’re seeing me, but you can’t touch me,” Frater says, “which is very empowering.” We soon realize that her tantalizing reveal will be what’s under her mask.

For this peculiar striptease, Mire used movement vocabulary from Middle Eastern dance, which demanded that she use her body in unfamiliar ways. “In the beginning, I found myself truly wanting to move my whole body,” she says, but instead learned how to dance with her gaze. “These women were able to use their sexuality and their physical form artistically to allow themselves to be seen and heard.”

This scene embodies the paradox of “Voyeur”: Although we are conscious of the masks and distancing, there are flashes of pure escapism. “When I am in the performance itself,” Frater says, “I am able to lose myself at times.”

For Ryan Lisa, this isn’t always the case, “I’m wearing two masks,” the actor says with a laugh. Ryan Lisa and the Toulouse-Lautrec puppet appear in the final set piece inside Judson Memorial Church, where the artist meets his maker by entering one of his own paintings. (Because this takes place indoors, audience members are given the option to stay outside.)

This is also Ryan Lisa’s debut as a puppeteer. “People are not drawn to me, because they can’t see my face,” the performer explains, “so the puppet becomes a real person. It blows your mind.”

For the company, Judson Memorial Church, across from Washington Square Park, has become the perfect place to process grief and loss, standing as a silent witness when the city falls into darkness.