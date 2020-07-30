Canceling “The Nutcracker” is a financial blow to any ballet company, but in taking this difficult step, the Washington Ballet is not alone. New York City Ballet, the Joffrey Ballet and the Pennsylvania Ballet have scrapped their “Nutcrackers” as well. The popular ballet is generally a company’s only production to turn a profit, but the large cast, the child performers, the cramped backstage conditions and the full theaters mean that social distancing measures cannot be maintained. For the Washington Ballet, gross ticket sales to “The Nutcracker” accounted for $3.1 million of the ballet’s $14 million budget for fiscal year 2020, according to spokesman Scott Greenberg.

In an email to The Washington Post, Pastreich wrote that he, Kent and board chairwoman Jean-Marie Fernandez have been preparing for the announcement for months.

“I was in the midst of purchasing a business before coming to TWB,” Pastreich wrote. “With all that is happening in the world right now, this seems like a very opportune moment to return to the business buying path.” He indicated that he does not yet have a specific business target and that a decision on that will “take months to do well.”

Neither Fernandez nor Kent immediately returned requests for comment. Interim leadership plans have not been announced.

Pastreich’s exit and the season cancellation arrive on the heels of covid-19 cases arising after the ballet’s gala June 18. Kent and one of the dancers fell ill with the virus, as did the gala co-chairwoman Ashley Bronczek. The online gala included live-streamed performances and remarks given at the ballet’s Wisconsin Avenue NW headquarters.

Greenberg wrote in an email that Pastreich’s brief tenure is ending at “a natural pivot point. There will be huge shifts in leadership and greatly reduced staffing in all organizations, especially those in the arts community, during the global health crisis. Michael’s decision to leave was his own, but supported by all.”

The ballet anticipates a surplus when it finalizes numbers for its current fiscal year, Greenberg said. Preliminary figures, he said, show the ballet’s total debt has decreased. In December 2019, the company sold a house it owned adjacent to its building for $1.85 million. (Kent and her family had lived in the house since she was named director.)

Pastreich’s exit brings into sharp focus the ballet’s consistent loss of executives, even before Kent’s tenure. Most have been highly experienced and left successful positions to come to the ballet. Before coming to the Washington Ballet, Pastreich was president and chief executive of the St. Petersburg-based Florida Orchestra, the state’s largest, which he led for 11 years. Yet a pattern had been established under former artistic director Septime Webre: The top executives, by and large, leave after two or three years. Some leave sooner.

Founded in 1976, the ballet company has a deep history and a dedicated donor base. So why isn’t it more successful at holding onto its financial leaders?

“The real power is the board chair,” said a former senior staff member at the ballet, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on behalf of the ballet.

The board typically forms a close bond with the artistic director, and this feeds a tendency to allow the director “to dream as big as he or she wants, and if it drives the company into the ground, so be it,” this person said.

In any arts organization, the executive and artistic directors work together to realize the artistic vision. This is where tensions may arise, especially if there is not a culture of equal partnership between the artistic and executive leaders.