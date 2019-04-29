

Michael Pastreich is coming to the Washington Ballet from the Florida Orchestra. (The Washington Ballet)

The Washington Ballet has named Michael Pastreich, president and chief executive of the Florida Orchestra, as its new executive director, the ballet’s board announced Monday. Pastreich will start work May 6.



Pastreich’s arrival overlaps with the final weeks of outgoing executive director Michael Mael, who steps down as planned at the end of his contract on June 30.

[Washington Ballet loses top executive]

For the past 11 years, Pastreich, 52, has led Florida’s largest orchestra, which is based in the Tampa Bay area. Before that, he was executive director of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra in Illinois.

With Artistic Director Julie Kent’s vision of what the Washington Ballet can be, the company “is rife with potential,” Pastreich said in a phone interview. “The board clearly wants to build a great ballet, and they want to know what it takes to do that.”

[Washington Ballet is struggling with empty seats and a $3 million debt. What will turn it around?]

The key, he said, is determining “what the D.C. area uniquely needs, and how do we become profoundly valuable? If we fixate on how we can become as valuable as possible, then we will become a great organization. If we ever forget to put that at the center of every decision we make, we will fail to become a great organization.”

Pastreich joins an institution that has suffered financial setbacks the past few years. In March, Mael said the organization still carried a debt of $2 million, but he expected to see a small surplus at the end of fiscal year 2019.

“Every organization I’ve been to has had debt when I arrived,” Pastreich said, “and none of them had debt when I left.”