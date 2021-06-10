As it all came together, Kyle Werner, composer of the sonata for violin and piano that inspired the dance, was looking at a monitor under a production tent, overwhelmed. He had never seen his music choreographed live at this scale. “They got that one take with this one long, slow movement in the camera. And it was just riveting. I was in tears the whole time,” he says. “The natural lighting and then the wind coming in with the crescendos in the music — you just couldn’t ask for anything better than that.”