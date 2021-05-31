Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Apryl is from Montreal and falls for an artist named Daryl, who is based on Ohio, but she is suspicious of who he really is.
Botched (E! at 9) Patients include a man with “superhero” arms made of silicone, a hiker hoping to fix her nose and a recently divorced woman wanting more after her tummy-tuck surgery.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Luann hosts a lunch that includes a nude male model, and Eboni and Luann get into a heated debate.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Sharpe offers some help to Mina, and Bloom and Casey treat a patient who has a secret.
Mr. Inbetween (FX at 10) The lesson: Someone can’t be made to stay, but they can be made to leave.
Cruel Summer (Freeform at 10) On the first day of school, everyone finds out that the drama from the summer may not be over.
Specials
The Legacy of Black Wall Street (OWN at 9) The rise of the economic hub in Oklahoma’s Greenwood district — until racist mobs caused its destruction.
Hurricane Season (AccuWeather at 8) A one-hour comprehensive hurricane special with experts talking about safety and which regions in the country will be most affected.
Frontline: The Jihadist (PBS at 10) Correspondent Martin Smith travels to Syria’s Idlib province to investigate the fight over the future of the country.
Movies
Changing the Game (Hulu) A look into the lives of three transgender high school athletes navigating their sports seasons, personal lives and more.
Roh (Netflix) A strange girl visits a mother and her two children, bringing a scary prediction with her.
Returning
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The competition returns with judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews for Season 16.
Doubling Down With the Derricos (TLC at 10) Season 2.
The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN at 8) Season 8.
Lego Masters (Fox at 8) Season 2.
The Syndicate: Double or Nothing (BritBox).
Late Night
Jimmy Kimmel! (ABC at 11:35) David Harbour, William Jackson Harper, Half Alive.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Pride Month Celebration.
— Anying Guo