

Ken Clark as King Arthur in “Camelot” at the Shakespeare Theatre Company. (Scott Suchman)

Camelot

Not to get too sappy about it — oh, all right, let’s get a little sappy, because “Camelot” is that sort of schmaltzy enterprise — but staging the musical now in a Washington in turmoil gives it a deeper resonance. It helps, too, that this altogether pleasurable Shakespeare Theatre Company revival recruits so many exceptional voices for a score rich in melodic treasures. “Camelot,” saddled with an earnest book that ties itself in knots in the struggle for a lighthearted tone, doesn’t attain the witty heights of Lerner and Loewe’s earlier “My Fair Lady.” But the songs — “Camelot,” “C’est Moi,” “How to Handle a Woman,” “What Do the Simple Folk Do?” — belong to that joyfully transporting, velvety variety of Golden Age show tune that goes a long way to shoring up a show’s dramatic shortcomings. Through July 8 at the Shakespeare Theatre Company. $44-$118. — Peter Marks

Botticelli in the Fire

The historically free-spirited fantasia by Canadian playwright Jordan Tannahill is a culture-wars play, with gay artists under siege from all sides as powerful politicians and opportunistic clerics fan angry mobs. The artists are Sandro Botticelli, a notorious playboy who swings every which way, and his young assistant, Leonardo da Vinci. The show swaggers with unbridled simulated sex, full nudity, unexpected disco and — why not? — soothing meaning in peanut butter sandwiches. Through June 24 at Woolly Mammoth Theatre. $59-$89. 202-393-3939 or woollymammoth.net. — Nelson Pressley

Girlfriend

Will and Mike are high school seniors attracted to each other in a small town in Nebraska in the near-past, a time when cassette tapes were still a viable adolescent appliance. Director Matthew Gardiner’s production has us eavesdrop on Will and Mike’s tentative courtship, courtesy of set designer Misha Kachman’s renderings of their bedrooms and, of course, the catchy music and lyrics of Matthew Sweet and story and dialogue by Todd Almond. The rock band is behind a glass partition, of the kind you might find in a recording studio, reinforcing the organic level on which teenagers relate to their music, how the anthems of one’s youth sing in you, and around you, and for you. Through June 17 at Signature Theatre. $40-$98. — Peter Marks



Jon Hudson Odom and James Crichton in “Botticelli in the Fire.” (Scott Suchman)

Luzia

Cirque du Soleil shows can be creepy and alarmingly risky, but “Luzia ” is blessedly earthbound and largely soothing. There’s a terrific balancing act on slender canes stacked higher and higher; former pro soccer players in a fabulous soccer ball dance; and a duo spinning in Cyr wheels (human-size hoops) with another performer executing pretty airborne maneuvers above. The show does dazzling things with curtains of rain; its warm tone is a balm. Through June 17 at Tysons II. $39-$280. — Nelson Pressley

The Remains

Theo (Glenn Fitzgerald) and Kevin (Maulik Pancholy) were among the first same-sex couples to legally marry in Massachusetts in 2004. Ten years later, they are throwing a dinner party for the purposes of announcing their impending divorce; the news shocks their guests. Knockout acting in this Studio Theatre world premiere by Ken Urban, an absorbing and meticulously crafted but — until a last-minute twist — conventional naturalistic portrait of a marriage on the rocks. Through June 17 at Studio Theatre. $20-$85. — Celia Wren

The Scottsboro Boys

The Kander and Ebb musical has its ardent admirers, many of whom decry the short shrift it got from Broadway theatergoers: It closed in 2010 after only 49 performances, a hugely disappointing outcome from the songwriting team that brought us “Chicago” and “Cabaret.” It now gets a polished revival at Signature Theatre that reinforces some of its melodic strengths but also, more broadly underlines its tiresome, repetitious preachiness. Through July 1 at Signature Theatre. $40-$110. — Peter Marks

LAST CHANCE

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

The Kennedy Center’s lavish “Broadway Center Stage” series continues with a concert staging of the 1961 Tony and Pulitzer-winning musical comedy, with Skylar Astin, Michael Urie and Nova Payton in the cast. Through June 10 at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater. $59-$175. 202-467-4600 or kennedy-center.org.

The Invisible Hand

A terrific political thriller about a topic you’d expect to see more often onstage: money. Capital is where the action is; it’s why an investment banker named Nick has been captured in Pakistan. He’ll be freed when he raises $10 million; that’s the taut setup of Ayad Akhtar’s intelligent four-character jail-cell drama, which couldn’t be acted much better in Michael Bloom’s staging in the Olney Theatre Center’s intimate black-box space. Through June 10 at the Olney Theatre Center. $49-$74. — Nelson Pressley



The Inquisitor (Eric Tucker) leads the accused Joan (Dria Brown) to trial in Bedlam’s Saint Joan. (Teresa Wood)

Saint Joan

Four actors do the work of five times as many in Bedlam theater’s splendid “Saint Joan.” And darned if the results don’t quintuple the dramatic resonance, too, of George Bernard Shaw’s drama of a spiritual determination so relentless that it rattles the confidence of a hypocritical medieval European church and aristocracy. Bedlam’s artistic chief, Eric Tucker, casts a quartet of actors in a sprawling play that has slots for as many as 27. The current Broadway revival starring Condola Rashad features 19. If I were to see this “Saint Joan” again, I’d request one of the seats on the stage reserved for 20 or so fortunate theatergoers. Through June 10 at Folger Theatre. $30-$79. — Peter Marks

