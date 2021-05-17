But the production isn’t as successful as “Animal Wisdom” in finding the immediacy in digital theater, an admittedly herculean task. The distancing tendencies of streaming are only emphasized in the Studio show with distracting moments that show Lisa simultaneously in two frames, from different angles, diluting her presence. In general, you long to be in the physical proximity of the character, to better gauge the scale and nuance of her words, and to feel the trust inherent to an intimate confessional.