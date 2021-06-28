The result is a wrenching meditation on appropriation, cultural genocide and how to best honor one’s ancestry. En route to such reflections, Sayet cycles through anecdotes with pathos and a playful charm (even if the lack of an in-person audience undercuts the laughs). The story of a Stockholm border agent who quizzed Sayet about how she would’ve voted in the Brexit referendum raises heady questions about gatekeeping. Sayet’s trip to the British Museum, and her discovery of Indigenous remains for which the institution refused repatriation, is made all the more maddening by her deliciously smug depiction of an academic she met there. Her recollection of a nonnative person combating Indigenous stereotypes goes from fist pump to gut punch as Sayet broadly asks, “Could they have done this the whole time?”