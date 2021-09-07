But the conceit has its drawbacks, one of them being a sameness of approach that sets in, as each of the 25 characters steps forward to have his or her say. The platitudes rarely get you in the gut. Occasionally, welcome self-incrimination creeps into the schematic monologues, as exemplified by the arrogance of a hedge fund manager, or the regretfulness of a publicist, who has given his life over to feeding egos. (Thomas Adrian Simpson embodies both, with emotional accuracy.) Overall, though, the musical’s gentleness is such a syrupy additive you could pour it over your pancakes.