

The cast of “The Panties, the Partner and the Profit,” at the Lansburgh through Jan. 6. (Carol Rosegg)

Theater critic

If only “The Panties, the Partner and the Profit” were as winsome as its title. Instead, these three playlets by David Ives, directed in self-consciously antic manner by Michael Kahn, come across as a curious pu pu platter of stale jokes on tired bourgeois themes.

They’re inspired by a trio of longer satires by the early-20th-century German dramatist Carl Sternheim, and on this occasion, something gets seriously lost in (loose) translation. Ives is a droll writer; his agility with adaptation has been proved in his several premieres with Kahn at Shakespeare Theatre Company. I remember with equal satisfaction his clever wordplay in “The Liar,” based on a play by Pierre Corneille, and the dexterity of his rhymes in “The Heir Apparent,” after the work of Jean-Francois Regnard.

With Sternheim’s spikier, expressionistic style, Ives’s reliable comic voice grows shrill. The three half-hour plays, each mounted in the Lansburgh Theatre on one-third of the turntable set by Alexander Dodge, chart a course for pithiness but wind up stranded in triteness. The skits, inhabited by the same six actors, are linked by odd imagistic flotsam: a sea snake, a dueling pistol, a woman’s hat. We’re supposed to giggle as the references to these and other items crop up in successive scenes — some metaphysical gags are sprinkled over the proceedings, too — but it’s only the thin, reflexive laughter of sudden recognition that they elicit.

A pair of red panties is the evening’s central prop, seen first as a plot-driving garment in “The Panties.” Set in a “Honeymooners”-style apartment in 1950 Boston, they figure in the tale of Joseph Mask (Carson Elrod) and his frustrated wife, Kimberly Gilbert’s Louise, who causes a sensation after her underwear slips to her shoes in public. The garment shows up again as an incidental totem in “The Partner,” which occurs in 1987 in the paneled office of their son, Christian (Kevin Isola), a Wall Street trader. The panties make a briefer cameo in playlet No. 3, “The Profit,” set in the future on the Malibu oceanfront estate of the Masks’ trillionaire grandchildren, as they and an assortment of all too dramatic guests await what they’re convinced is end times.

Alas, “The Panties, the Partner and the Profit” seeks to be a scathing sendup of America’s hypocritical puritanism and classism, but what may have been avant-garde in Sternheim’s time (he died in Europe during World War II) now seems run-of-the-mill. “The Partner,” for instance, a semi-farce that posits Christian as a half-Jewish arriviste in the staid blue-blood circles of high finance, has no more bite than a sketch relegated to the final half-hour of any recent “Saturday Night Live.”

Gilbert, a gifted comedian, is granted one funny sequence as a bored California socialite whose exertions extend only to issuing orders to an unseen virtual butler. No such good fortune is conferred on her fellow cast members, who do their best with assignments that prove less agreeably ironic than wearily histrionic.

The Panties, the Partner and the Profit, by David Ives. Directed by Michael Kahn. About 1 hour 50 minutes. $44-$118. Through Jan. 6 at Lansburgh Theatre, 450 Seventh St. NW. 202-547-1122. shakespearetheatre.org.