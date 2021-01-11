In a statement to the AP, the federation said Monday that “we confirm that there can be no public gatherings” at Paris Fashion Week adding that “houses can still organize ‘real’ runway shows with models broadcast live, provided that their events take place behind closed doors.”
Although Paris is technically not in a lockdown, stringent restrictions limiting movements are in place nationwide, including a 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. curfew. Repeated failure to obey rules can lead to a six-month prison sentence.
France’s second lockdown ended Dec. 15, but restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters and museums remain shuttered.
