But Beckwith didn’t make “Together Together” to contend with the dominant images, a potpourri of misanthropes who could have easily been ripped from the grim headlines of which she’s well aware. In crafting this refreshing rom-com, she aimed to reflect the lives of men we don’t often see — like Matt, whom she considers a feminist — that are very real to her. “It’s just like, let a guy want to be a dad. Let a guy cry. Come on, we need that. They need that. It came from a place of trying to nod to the incredible men that I know who are sensitive, who will cry watching a television show or are examining their paternal desires or biological clock or role in the world.”