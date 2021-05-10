It’s a fitting admission from the filmmaker who made one of the year’s most hopeful romantic comedies, “Together Together,” amid a real-world landscape rife with misogyny and a “there are no good men” sentiment, most recently set by movies such as “Promising Young Woman.” (The film is her sophomore directorial feature after the much darker “Stockholm, Pennsylvania,” which follows a young girl kidnapped by a man who raises her.)
Here, Beckwith recasts the typically alpha male as Matt, an expectant single dad (Ed Helms) gushing over the pending arrival of his first child via a surrogate named Anna (Patti Harrison). In a gender role reversal from past tropes, it is Matt who has felt insecure about being one of the only men he knows who has not yet found lasting love — and he is the one gazing affectionately at himself in a mirror wearing a nursing vest knowing that he has finally achieved it.
“They’re out there, you know?” Beckwith says, thinking about the dearth of actually good men we see on screen these days. “I think that feminist filmmaking is of course about deepening and strengthening the representation of women, but it’s also about deepening and strengthening the representation of men. I think that the image we have upheld of masculinity on screen and in our culture in general is so detrimental. There’s nowhere for it to go but toxic.”
But Beckwith didn’t make “Together Together” to contend with the dominant images, a potpourri of misanthropes who could have easily been ripped from the grim headlines of which she’s well aware. In crafting this refreshing rom-com, she aimed to reflect the lives of men we don’t often see — like Matt, whom she considers a feminist — that are very real to her. “It’s just like, let a guy want to be a dad. Let a guy cry. Come on, we need that. They need that. It came from a place of trying to nod to the incredible men that I know who are sensitive, who will cry watching a television show or are examining their paternal desires or biological clock or role in the world.”
That portrayal, though, compelled her to also examine the gender double standards that can arise with it — like how Anna garners sympathy in a baby store for being pregnant and seemingly alone, while Matt is praised for something that should be fairly elemental: single fatherhood. “In theory, that is so much better than being a single mom,” Beckwith laments. “And it’s like, what the hell?”
Instead of creating resentment between Anna and Matt, Beckwith welcomed this as an opportunity for two self-identified loners to deepen a relationship that is usually only transactional through meaningful conversations. “I think that that was one of the nice things; being able to address these things and not have it be a point of conflict, which helps in being like, here’s a supportive idea that you’ve thought about, but maybe haven’t realized it,” Beckwith says.
It’s especially necessary for two very different people in a sensitive situation who ultimately realize how much they’re adding to each other’s lives. Matt is the older, marginally progressive man who supports “her body, her choice,” but questions Anna’s decision to have sex while pregnant with his child. And Anna is the fiercely independent feminist using the money from surrogacy to attend college. Together, they open up about their self-doubts, the social and familial stigma they’ve both navigated for choosing nontraditional paths, and how the baby that binds them actually gives them a chance to pursue lives of which they’ve only dreamed.
“[I was] just thinking about being in such an emotionally charged and deeply intimate scenario with a stranger, and then also to be such a huge part of moving them forward into the next chapter of their life, whether it’s via the money for Anna or the child for Matt,” Beckwith says.
“Together Together” takes it a step further to conceive what happens when Anna and Matt’s relationship expands beyond the confines of a typical romance or even one with a definitive expiration date. What if Anna and Matt fell in love — but as friends? And nearly a year later, they go their separate ways.
“I think in a way that the film is like a love letter to impermanence,” she says. “I think we really conflate forever with success or happily ever after. Forever is a very abstract concept. You can’t hang positivity and success on it. The finite nature of a relationship doesn’t dictate how it will affect you as a person. It doesn’t need to be less important because there’s an end point.”
“Together Together” gently encourages its audience not to cry knowing that Anna and Matt’s relationship will probably end promptly upon the baby’s birth. Instead, smile because it happened at all and in the unlikeliest circumstance. At one point, they even profess their love for each other — platonic and yet extraordinary.
“That scene where they’re exchanging their I love yous really is an acceptance of what they have,” Beckwith says. “I think we as human beings often operate with a fear of loss, even if there isn’t a hard out for when you’re going to stop seeing each other. I also think that relationships are very elastic. So it was nice to explore that, and Matt and Anna made it a very palpable landscape for that.”
Even seated cozily in a euphoric-looking image on Zoom in front of window curtains with zebras on them, taking comfort in the fact that she made what she describes as “a very kind” film considering the state of, well, everything, Beckwith admits that she — like Anna and Matt — wrestles with uncertainty. “I think I’m optimistic,” she says dryly. “I think I’m also clinically depressed.”
She has the same concerns many of us share as we muscle through the long-awaited end of a pandemic — “a global crisis, things falling apart,” and feeling isolated after “trying to spin it into like my own personal Yaddo or something.” Add to that, her hometown of Newburyport, where she’s retreating from Los Angeles, has gone full hipster — a departure from the “artsy fartsy” community she once knew where “there were a lot of weirdos doing weird things, and I got to be one of those weirdos.”
“I think I just have embraced the depression,” Beckwith concludes. “But that’s part of my optimism. Maybe that’s not good. It’s just to be like, here we are.” She points to a recent article that was eye-opening for her. “The New York Times posted the definition of ‘languishing’ this morning,” she says. “And I was like, that’s what it is. We’ve hit that smooth languish, where we’re just rolling through.” But, like her characters in “Together Together,” she realizes that she isn’t actually alone.