Organizers said in a statement that the resignation will have “no impact” on the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics or Paralympics.

Tokyo organizers said they received Sugano’s official resignation earlier this week in a telephone call.

AD

Sugano was described as a “creative technologist” in a statement last year by the organizers.

AD

Japanese actor Mansai Nomura is the head creative director for Tokyo and will oversee the opening and closing ceremonies. The Olympics open on July 24 and the Paralympics open on Aug. 25.

Dentsu has helped the local organizers line up a record of more that $3 billion in local sponsorship. The Japanese company has also repeatedly been warned about its overtime practices and work environment.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports